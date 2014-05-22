The Sumlin Broadcasting Network to Launch 1st of July 2014

Conyers, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Sumlin Broadcasting Network, the world’s first premium online cable network, is set to launch on the 1st of July 2014. For less than $8 a month, users can access up to 3000 cable, movie channels, a movie database of 2 million that adds 40 new films every month, same channels they’re already viewing from traditional networks and pay per view channels that include social network integration. SBNTV-1 works globally over the internet and users can also tune into their local regional TV channels.



The launch of this online TV network comes with a special pre-launch rate offer. Interested individuals can register free for 3 days and join for $100 for the whole year or choose to pay monthly at $20. Since this is just a pre-launch of the service, users need someone to be invited to activate their account. To get invited, they should use the referrer name ms.brown referrer email shayna.brown@bnbenterprisesllc.com and referrer phone 770-679-0866.



Through The Sumlin Broadcasting Network, users can watch live TV right on their laptop, smart phone, computer and tablets and get set top boxes for TV anytime, anywhere. They can watch whatever interests them, politics, sports, music, etc. The best part of this is that they can watch TV at their own convenient time. There’s no need to turn on the television when they’re busy at work. They just need to connect to their internet and they can watch the TV shows right away in High Definition (HD). This gives everyone great space flexibilities and timing. SBNTV-1 covers all major networks including sports and premium add-on show and movie channels. Some of the channels it covers include weather, science fiction, horror, education, western, local, news, animal, comedy, music, carton, international, crime, entertainment, Spanish, food and cooking, history, travel, biography, country, family, government access, black entertainment, Christian and more. Users can also get their own service for free by referring some friends to the network or take advantage of the business opportunity offered by SBNTV1. Either way, they receive 25% in residual income for every member they refer. Those who refer many members can get even more lucrative bonuses.



With their global internet cable, users no longer need to worry about installation, contracts and nasty rate increases from their satellite/cable TV provider. People who love watching TV now have access to their favorite shows and several premium channels using a smart phone or any device that’s connected to the internet.



About The Sumlin Broadcasting Network

The Sumlin Broadcasting Network is the first online cable network that covers all major networks including sports and premium add-on show and movie channels and allows users to watch live TV right on their smart phones, tablets, computers or any other mobile devices Live in High Definition (HD) on-the-go anywhere, anytime.



For more information about The Sumlin Broadcasting Network and its launching, feel free to visit www.sbntvone.com.



Contact: MS.Brown

Email: shayna.brown@bnbenterprisesllc.com

Tel. Number: 770-679-0866

Company: The Sumlin Broadcasting Network

Website: http://www.sbntvone.com