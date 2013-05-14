The Summer of 2013 Is Almost Here and Now Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Is Offering Boat Insurance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Summer officially starts on June 21st, 2013 and millions of Americans will begin taking their weekend trips to the shore or to the mountains. One of the most pleasurable aspects of the summer season is enjoying boats and watercrafts. Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents are always eager to take full advantage of the spring and summer months. New Jersey has over seventy shore towns and nearly 130 miles of beaches. Every year more than thirty million people visit the beaches of New Jersey and many of those visitors partake in various watercraft activities. The Poconos in Pennsylvania are also the host of nearly thirty million tourists each year. The Poconos offers visitors over 150 lakes and 170 miles of rivers. With access to so many waterfront attractions, it is no wonder that Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents love boating. Now, Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering boat insurance.



Owners of boats and other watercrafts typically take pride in caring for their prized possessions. Unfortunately, boats and watercrafts are often uninsured. When owners do insure their boats and watercrafts they may be under-insured. Although boats are not exposed to the same amount of risk as a car or truck, they can suffer damage through a number of ways. Repairs to boats and watercrafts can be extremely expensive and sometimes the cost to fix these vehicles will outweigh their value. Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency can offer boat owners comprehensive coverage that will provide protection against almost every type of loss. Furthermore, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency can offer additional coverage for medical expenses that occur as a result of a boating accident. Hurricane Sandy showed residents of New Jersey and Pennsylvania the importance of adequate insurance. This summer, call the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency for boat insurance in Bucks County, PA.



The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



