The Summer of France: Bold Novel by Paulita Kincer Explores Family Ties & the Temptations of Greed.

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Millions of mothers dream of starting anew with their families. However, the heroine in Paulita Kincer’s compelling new novel tests familial bonds as her efforts take her to Europe and into a culture of greed, secrecy and eventual surprise.



‘The Summer of France’ is resonating with readers from all walks of life. The novel shows that people can’t run from their problems; they have to deal with them, no matter how far they travel.



Synopsis:



Could a crackly phone call from France to Ohio save Fia Randolph’s jobless complications and family troubles? That’s what she hopes when her Uncle Martin asks Fia, her husband, and teenage twins to move to Provence and take over his bed and breakfast. She envisions long picturesque walks carrying crusty baguettes and bonding with the kids as they all learn French. But Fia didn’t bargain on the way Provence would tempt her teens and husband away from the family. Then Uncle Martin’s World War II secret wrenches her family further apart. Can Fia pull her family back together and help clear her uncle’s guilty conscience?



As the author explains, her novel is told from a unique perspective.



“Readers will see the story unfold from the viewpoints of both Fia and Uncle Martin. The over-riding themes are those of traditional/nontraditional family life and choosing humanity over greed. Anyone can relate to these,” says Kincer, who fell in love with France at an early age.



Continuing, “The book is partly based on my Uncle’s own experiences during WWII. But I added some fascinating history about the artwork that was stolen by the Nazis, along with the many attempts to recover them. Vivid images of French countryside are fused with food, wine and sex for a raw literary adventure.”



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews. One reader commented, “An intriguing story infused with French culture and art history. It explores ideas of love, parenthood and family, and finding oneself at any age. You will find this book to be a page turner with some suspense and surprises. It may inspire you to seek the adventure of a summer in France.”



While both men and women enjoy the book, Kincer hopes Fia’s character will particularly inspire women.



“The female character is empowered, determined to create her own fate rather than falling back into her husband's arms after he cheats or turning to the handsome Frenchman, a black market art dealer, for help. She resists the opportunity at easy money, and a visit to a former concentration camp reinforces the worth of people over things,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Summer of France’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1bHvZgD



About Paulita Kincer

Paulita Kincer has an M.A. in journalism from American University. She has traveled to France 10 times, and still finds more to lure her back.

She currently teaches college English and lives in Columbus, Ohio, with her three teenagers, two cats and one husband.



Visit her website http://www.paulitakincer.com or her blog at http://www.paulita-ponderings.blogspot.com