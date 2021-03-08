The Sunsafe Rx Sunscreen Pill Contains Polypodium Leucotomos Leaf Extract Providing Protection for Skin Against UV Radiation

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Spring is just around the corner and the temperatures are gradually rising. Spring break is the perfect time for people to take a vacation or go to the beach. Individuals can spend some time in the sun and produce Vitamin D. It is the perfect time to take a break from life's stresses. However, it is important to be careful. Sun exposure has an adverse effect on human skin and you should take measures to protect yourself.



One such way to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays is by taking the right supplement. Polypodium leucotomos leaf extract has been taken in Central America for hundreds of years, and in Europe for decades, due to the numerous health benefits it offers. The extract plays a major role in the support and maintenance of collagen and elastin and other connective tissue throughout human skin and the body.



The sunscreen supplement, Sunsafe Rx, contains polypodium leucotomos leaf extract which can provide protection to skin against UV radiation. Research shows that the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx pills can help people protect their skin from adverse UV-induced health effects.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "P. leucotomos is a fern native to Central and South America with a long history of clinical data showing protection from UV rays. The extract, present in Sunsafe Rx, protects human skin from free-radical damage."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.