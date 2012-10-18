The Sunshine State Welcomes the Quality Manufacturing Movement (QMM)

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- AMSN, the most popular US-focused custom fabrication & manufacturing marketplace online today is bringing its Quality Manufacturing Movement (QMM) to Florida as parts of its nationwide campaign to support steel fabrications (http://mfgpartners.net/steel-fabricators), machine shops, foundries, molders and other manufacturers. The company said businesses all over the Sunshine State are welcoming the QMM concept as a foundation to support its 'Buy American' grassroots campaign pioneered by Donald LaBelle, founder of the American Machine Shops Network and CEO of IndustrialLeaders.com



AMSN spokeswoman Andrianna Oliveria said the company's commitment to bring manufacturing jobs back to Florida and across the country remains strong as it moves forward. According to Ms. Oliveria, companies regularly use MFGpartners.net to locate and compare products and services such as laser metal cutting, welding, CNC metal forming, steel fabrication (http://mfgpartners.net/steel-fabrication) as well as prototype design & manufacturing, precision machining, heavy & light fabrication, mold-making, CNC turret punching and other services. The business community in the Sunshine State has been among the most supportive for AMSN's grassroots manufacturing movement.



“AMSN and its partners remain dedicated to assisting organizations with their custom manufacturing needs in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Hollywood, Hialeah, Pemborke-Pines and all across the state known for its sunny weather, entrepreneurs and hard working blue collar communities,” said Oliveria. She continued, “Over 150 machine shops, specialty jobbing shops, stainless steel fabricators (http://mfgpartners.net/stainless-steel-fabricators), and other vendors have been recently added to the AMSN marketplace serving communities all across Florida as well as customers nationwide.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



