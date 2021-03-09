The SuperCondense Proves to Go Above and Beyond the Expectations of the QuickBooks Condense Feature

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The QuickBooks SuperCondense is a service that will significantly reduce the file size of your QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, less prone to data corruption issues and a significantly reduced file size.



Continued use of QuickBooks causes accumulation of non-financial data in the data file such as report settings, temporary data, audit trail, garbage data and the like which in turn increases the size of the data file causing the software to operate slower than normal. The SuperCondense service will safely remove all temporary data to shrink the file to the smallest possible size.



It allows to stay well under the 14500 limit for vendors and items, as required by QuickBooks Pro and Premier, while also allowing for the fast and easy way to switch to QuickBooks Online.



Intuit says that a Pro and Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB. E-Tech's SuperCondense service expels old data whereby the size of the file is decreased by as much as 80 percent. This feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size functionality.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in its Canadian and UK versions, users can continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk