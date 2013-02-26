The Supplement Trade Comes Full Circle as 15 Year Old Supplement Website, Verified Garcinia Cambogia, Sees Boost in Sales

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Verified Garcinia Cambogia could be seen as something as a relic, though its outward appearance belies its ‘ancient’ roots. The supplement itself has been used in traditional medicine for over a thousand years, but the site has been active on the net since 1997, at the very inception of the modern internet boom. Its longevity has seen it serve over 315,000 customers, and it has recently seen a boost in sales as conventional wisdom has moved away from more recent fads to traditional supplements.



The site is an e-commerce store that offers two different packages of the popular supplement, and has responded to the boost in sales by slashing prices by almost half. The packages come in bottles of 60 capsules and 120 capsules respectively, and have been in made in the USA for highest quality assurance. The company has also instigated a charitable donation, where $1 from every purchase will go to helping prevent child abuse in America.



The supplement is a plant that grows natively in India and works because of the active ingredient, hydroxycitric acid (HCA). The acid is an astringent that increase metabolism, and is also used for rheumatism, bilious afflictions, demulcent, intestinal parasites, delayed menstruation, and constipation. Its beneficial effects are so numerous, it is no wonder that it is coming back into vogue.



A spokesperson for Verified Garcinia Cambogia explained, “A lot of new supplements have leapt on the band wagon and made a lot more noise than we have, looking to attract attention and generate fads that see people impulse buy then never return after they’re disappointed by the product. We’ve been successfully trading since 1997 because our product works and works well, and we don’t promise the earth to its users. I’ve never read a bad Garcinia Cambogia review, because while it’s less well-known right now that Raspberry Ketones for instance, it’s far more effective.”



About Verified Garcinia Cambogia

Verified Garcinia Cambogia is one of the oldest webstores on the net, having begun trading in 1997. It sells dietary supplement Garcinia Cambogia for those who are looking for help with losing weight over and above a calorie deficit diet. The supplement has been used in traditional medicine for over a thousand years and the product has a no hassle 30 day refund policy. For more information please visit: http://verifiedgarciniacambogia.com/