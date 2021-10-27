London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- The supply chain crisis in the UK has created a lot of frustration for both customers and suppliers - other than the pandemic there has never been a timelier reminder that a single series of events can completely turn life on its head. The past year has shown us just how important a resilient supply chain is but the frequent disruptions have been worrying. While the recent fuel crisis can be attributed in part to the after effects of Brexit, plus the disruption to HGV training that came from COVID, there are also other factors that have had an influence. For example, global over-demand for semiconductors chips as well as the fast-increasing price of raw materials has also made an impact. Circumstances like this not only put pressure on consumers and commercial relationships but can also create fertile ground for costly disputes going forward. This may well require a rethink of the contracts that underpin procurement and trading relationships going forward to allow them to be more flexible to future risks.



Procurement jobs, as well as supply chain, technical operations and logistics roles are at the heart of what DSJ Global does. The firm has extensive experience in hiring for end-to-end supply chain and a heritage in the sector that stretches back to 2008. As a leading specialist recruiter in this sector the firm not only prioritises delivering an effective, streamlined recruitment process that provides peace of mind for all those involved but also ensuring clients remain on top of the latest developments affecting the sector. National reach at the firm extends across the UK, including major hubs such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. The firm is well established nationwide and also part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+. This unique international aspect is supported by DSJ Global's role as recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries.



A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that DSJ Global is well placed to help design opportunities for organisations keen to expand for resilience and growth and individuals ready to take career-defining next steps in procurement jobs, and many other fields. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and robust connections with hiring managers at organisations across the spectrum. Investing heavily in its own internal team has paid dividends for DJS Global - consultants are trained consistently to stay ahead of the curve and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Even during the challenges of the pandemic, the agile and flexible team was able to continue to deliver on recruitment and career goals thanks to innovative use of technology and responsiveness to the challenges that arose. As a result, there are a range of procurement jobs - and many other supply chain roles - available via the firm today, including Global Category Manager, Infrastructure & IT Manager and Associate Supply Chain Director.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about UK and Europe Procurement and Supply Chain Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about DSJ Global please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.