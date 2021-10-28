The Supply Chain Due Diligence Act Supports Environmental and Social Rights Within the Supply Chain

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- There has been a global shift in the factors that are important in terms of supply chain management and this is reflected in legal changes that were introduced in Germany over the summer this year. These will come into effect as of 2023, when large companies in Germany will be obliged to ensure that suppliers - even those overseas - are taking steps to comply with environmental and social standards. This not only affects German companies but also foreign companies with branches registered in Germany. The Supply Chain Due Diligence Act applies to companies with more than 3,000 employees in the group. It is a clear sign of the way that supplier due diligence is evolving, not just in Germany but across Europe in general. The new legislation requires companies to identify risks within their supply chain with respect to discrimination, forced labour, child labour and a number of other environmental and social conditions. Working with a talent partner like DSJ Global ensures that connections are made between prominent organisations and skilled professionals by working collaboratively to secure long-lasting relationships.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global is a leading supply chain talent partner with a presence that reaches across Germany. The firm operates in many key hubs nationwide including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne and also has a robust international presence. Areas of expertise for this supply chain recruitment agency include procurement, logistics and technical operations and the team has considerable insight into the challenge of hiring business critical talent under current conditions, as well as resources such as a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals to tap into. DSJ Global is also a key partner to individuals who are looking to take career-defining next steps and has established a network of connections with enterprises across Europe, from innovative startups to internationally renowned companies. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for every business and gives individuals looking for roles in supply chain, logistics and procurement the opportunity to map out an exciting career path.



In addition to a nationwide presence in Germany, DSJ Global is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group, which operates across six countries. The firm has made its mission to streamline the process of recruitment so that it is efficient even across borders and all those involved know that hiring is in safe hands. It has become a prominent supply chain talent partner thanks to investments made in its own people over the years, developing a confident team with extensive understanding of end-to-end supply chain recruitment. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global today, including Delivery and Fleet Planning Specialist, Logistics Project Manager, Supply Scheduler and Senior Production Planner.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Supply chain recruitment agency in Germany visit https://www.dsjglobal.de



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.