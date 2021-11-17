The Supply Chain Looks to Modernise Despite Complex Nature

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- Many of the most recent trends in the supply chain world have been geared towards planning for greater flexibility, minimised waste and a more agile approach to responding to the demands of consumers. Among them, lean manufacturing, mobile warehousing, global sourcing and just-in-time production are some of the most obvious. However, while these trends can create positive conditions when things are going well, they also introduce a lot of complexity that presents many challenges in terms of risk management. Especially over the past year, this has come into sharp focus as interruptions to supply chains have highlighted the problems that can exist because of this complexity and also the immediate nature of production. For example, when lockdowns interrupted transportation of goods, many manufacturing firms simply had to down tools. As a result, the key question now for many firms is how to structure supply chains optimally and factor in better planning and risk management.



DSJ Global is a planning recruiter with expertise that extends to many different areas of the end-to-end supply chain, including procurement and technical operations. The firm has a history of supporting hiring across the sector and has been working with a broad spectrum of businesses since 2008. This includes big, international brands as well as SMEs and smaller enterprises keen to hire for agility and growth. Today, the firm's reach is nationwide in Germany, extending to major hubs including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. The team in Germany is also part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+, which ensures that it is not limited by country borders. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global can create options for any enterprise when it comes to securing business-critical talent. The firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that it has built up over the years, as well as connections with businesses across the sector.



In addition to a strong presence in the German and European markets, DSJ Global is also a truly global planning recruiter. For example, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group, which operates across six countries. The mission at the firm has always been to streamline the process of recruitment so that it is more effective and efficient for all those involved. This is something that is supported by the quality of people within the internal team. DSJ Global is a planning recruiter that invests heavily in its own staff - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global, including Supply Chain Manager, Logistics and Planning Director, Senior Procurement Manager [Technology] and Head of Maintenance.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



