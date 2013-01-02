The Surfix Meat Ball Maker Lets Users Prepare over 50 Meat Balls in Under 4 Minutes

The Surfix meat ball maker has been simplifying the cooking habits of hundreds of US homeowners who love to cook up a tasty treat now and then. With their easy to use mini-meatball maker, chef entrepreneurs and cooking enthusiasts are able to conjure up tiny or mini-meat balls for soup in a fraction of the time that other devices and kitchen utilities would take. Soups such as minestrone, chicken noodle and Italian Wedding Soup is simplified through using the Surfix meat ball maker. Typically, these soups would take over 100 miniature a meat ball – which is a tiring task, especially when making them by hand. The Surfix meat ball maker has been designed to speed up the process right from the start to the finish.
Palm Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Making meatballs can be a messy adventure. Turning the meat and spicy and squishing it all together, then there is the rolling of the meatballs. Meat, juice, spices all over your hands and under your nails and inevitable the phone will ring, you will have to turn the stove on and your hands are just a mess. Not any more with the Meatballer, The Meatball Maker. Just scoop your meat mixture and release and every meatball will be the same size, which makes cooking easier and best of all your hands are clean and free to do what you have to.
In fact, the Surfix meat ball maker allows users to prepare up to 55 three-quarter inch meat balls in just under 4-minutes. This alone makes their innovative mini meat baller well worth the small price-tag associated with it. Their Italian wedding soup meatball maker has received great reviews and testimonials across the board. Many of the reviews speak of the Surfix meat ball maker as simplifying the process of making mini meatballs. Some reviewers have even stated that the Surfix meat ball maker is the "best kitchen invention of the year." The device is half an inch thick and made with natural polyethylene. It has been tested and certified by the NSF and is currently FDA approved.
To learn more about the Surfix meat ball maker and to see what all of the buzz is about, head over to: http://surfixinc.com/surfix-easy-meatball-maker.html
Contact:
Larry Smith
Internet Sales Surfix Inc.
2835 Kirby Cir. N.E.
Palm Bay, FL 32905
surfix1@aol.com
http://surfixinc.com/