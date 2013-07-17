The Survival Medicine Handbook: Life-Changing Book Allows Readers to Be Medically Prepared for when Help Is NOT on the Way

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- While millions dread a disaster or catastrophic event, few are medically prepared for a situation where an ambulance or hospital is not available. With such knowledge making the literal difference between life and death, a compelling handbook by two U.S. medical professionals could be the most important new release for generations.



‘The Survival Medicine Handbook: A Guide for when Help is NOT on the Way’ gives readers a head-start on any disaster; an advantage that could see them and their families pull through situations few others survive.



Synopsis:



The Survival Medicine Handbook™ is a guide for those who want to be medically prepared for any disaster where help is NOT on the way. The expanded second edition of the 3 category Amazon bestseller (Survival Skills, Disaster Relief, Safety/First Aid) is geared to enable the non-medical professional to deal with all the likely issues they will encounter in catastrophic scenarios. Survival Medicine Handbook™ is not your standard first aid book. It assumes that no hospital or doctor is available in the aftermath of a catastrophic event. This book will give you the tools to handle injuries and illness for when YOU might be the end of the line with regards to your family's medical well-being. In circumstances where medical personnel are overwhelmed and access to modern technology is limited or non-existent, Survival Medicine Handbook™ is the essential reference book for every library. Written in plain English, you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to identify and treat over 100 different medical issues. The second edition also covers alternative remedies for almost every possible medical condition in situations where modern healthcare is inaccessible.



Joseph Alton, M.D. and Amy Alton, A.R.N.P. are a physician and nurse practitioner team also known to the preparedness community as “Dr. Bones and Nurse Amy”. The Altons believe that you should be able to use all the tools in the medical woodshed in times of trouble.



As the author explains, their book contains almost six hundred pages of information that any layperson can digest.



“The book takes the non-medical professional through all the likely issues they will encounter when the ambulance or rescue helicopter is not on its way. Written in plain English, the book discusses scores of topics, making the case for medical preparedness in a way that few books have,” says Amy Alton, A.R.N.P.



Continuing, “We cover everything from disaster preparedness and the most likely medical issues one will face during a catastrophe to skills they’ll want to learn in advance to ensure their family pull through.”



Reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive. For example, one professional commented, “The book takes the non-medical professional through all the likely issues they will encounter when the ambulance or rescue helicopter is not on its way. Written in plain English, the book discusses scores of topics, making the case for medical preparedness in a way that few books have. The current edition is a weighty tome, with almost 600 pages of information that will help you keep it together, even if everything falls apart.”



‘The Survival Medicine Handbook: A Guide for when Help is NOT on the Way’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1anQN8T



For more information, visit the authors’ official website: http://www.doomandbloom.net/



About the Authors: Joseph Alton

Joseph Alton practiced as a board-certified Obstetrician and Pelvic Surgeon for more than 25 years before retiring to devote his efforts to preparing your family medically for any scenario. He has been a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American College of Surgeons for many years, served as department chairman at local hospitals and as an adjunct professor at local university nursing schools. He is a popular speaker at survival and preparedness conferences on the subject of medical readiness in austere times.



Amy Alton is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and a Certified Nurse-Midwife. She has had years of experience working in large teaching institutions as well as smaller, family-oriented hospitals. Amy has extensive medicinal herb and vegetable gardens and works to include natural remedies into her strategies.