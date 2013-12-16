The Suspense Novel Is Bourne Again

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Michael Meyer’s new book, Covert Dreams, is a fast-paced international suspense thriller that has been compared to Ludlum’s Bourne series with a Dean Koontz rapid action writing style. The book reached number two in the Goodreads recommended list in the Thriller/suspense genre.



The book is ideal for any fan of action, adventure and espionage, and is available through Amazon on both Kindle download and in paperback and from Barnes & Noble.



The story revolves around an amnesiac in reverse. Turning popular convention on its head, our hero wakes recalling intimate details of a country in which he doesn’t reside and fluency in a language he has never spoken. Despite living the ideal life with the ideal wife in the real world, he is drawn to find out what is going on. Which version is real? And who is responsible for this?



Covert Dreams is part one of an international suspense collection, with the follow up, Deadly Eyes also available for fans who want another fix soon.



Meyer is a well travelled man who has resided in many places around the world, including Finland, Germany, Thailand and Saudi Arabia – each of which seems to have left their mark on the author.



Mr. Meyer is very pleased at the moment.. “COVERT DREAMS has recently received a Compulsion Reads endorsement. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Compulsion Reads, this company specializes in reviewing and endorsing those novels that meet its quality standards based on the fundamental qualities of good storytelling. Many books that the company reviews don't earn their endorsement, so this is a pretty big deal.”



Curious espionage fans can check out the book trailer on YouTube.



Name: Michael Meyer

Phone: (951) 252-4960

Temecula, California