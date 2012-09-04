New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Swedish defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Swedish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Swedish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Sweden, the fifth-largest country in Europe, is expected to invest US$36.5 billion in strengthening its armed forces during the forecast period. Defense expenditure, which registered a CAGR of 1.9% during the review period, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.4% throughout the forecast period. The forecast military expenditure is influenced by tensions with Russia, the procurement of new defense systems and Sweden's participation in international peacekeeping missions. Despite a marginal increase in the country's total defense budget, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is predicted to decrease during the forecast period, as the country's defense expenditure is not expected to grow at the same pace as economic growth.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Swedish defense expenditure is primarily driven by reform programs, particularly the military's transition to a rapid-deployment force with a modular structure, Sweden's involvement in peacekeeping missions, its strained relationship with Russia, and its new acquisition of military hardware systems.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Swedish defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market opportunity and attractiveness
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Procurement dynamics
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Swedish defense industry.
Industry structure
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SAAB, BAE Systems, Kockums, Nammo AS, CybAero, Dynasafe AB, Patria Helicopters, Volvo Aero, Scanjack AB, Akers Krutbuk, Logica, Niscayah
