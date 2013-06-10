The Taaza Company Changes Logo, Expands to Germany

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Taaza Company Limited today announced a change in its current brand logo to avoid any possible confusion for the public. Other companies use the name Taaza and have some similarities in their branding. The Company also announced their expansion to Germany (http://www.weizengraspulver.de) after a successful expansion to the Netherlands (http://www.tarwegraspoeder.nl) on May 1, 2013.



Taaza Co. has been providing high quality products to the customers over the years. The company takes a holistic approach to the developments of their products. Their goal is to make their products rank high as some of the best healthy living solutions. One of the products, wheatgrass, is highly favored by supporters as an all-natural approach to curing and controlling various ailments. Wheatgrass is known to improve conditions relating to diet and digestion, and it also serves as a neutralizer of toxins in the body. Wheatgrass is one of the best sources of living chlorophyll available, enabling the brain and all body tissues to function at optimal levels in a highly oxygenated environment. It is also rich in essential nutrients that stabilize the functioning of the body.



The Wheatgrass, available from The Taaza Company, is 100% organic and free of colorings, odor, flavorings, pesticides and heavy metals. The product is also gluten free!



“As a company, it is our responsibility to provide the best services and products to our customers. At the same time, we have to keep our customers updated on any developments so that they feel part of the growth of the company, services and products,” said a company spokesperson.



Taaza Company Limited is geared towards natural food supplements. Our headquarters is located in London, UK. We provide simple solutions for healthy living and are a global producer and distributor of wheatgrass powder.



