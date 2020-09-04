The Tailor Hero Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revive Tailored Shirts!

London, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- The Tailor Hero is an inspiring new project that aims at reviving the practicing of tailoring to make linen shirts. The startup is founded by Durga Prasad, a son of an Indian tailor and an inspiring entrepreneur, who grew up observing tailoring. To introduce this project to the world, Durga has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are trying to make a difference with this project by providing limited edition linen shirts made by tailors on the brink of extinction with 40 years of experience." Said Durga Prasad, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Tailoring is now one among the endangered professions across the globe, and this project will enable the pledgers to get a custom-made shirt for a lesser price than any mass-produced premium brand shirt in the market.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/daaripaka/the-tailor-hero and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the stitching of these shirts and their distribution to the pledgers. Moreover, it will encourage the tailors in India, who are a part of The Tailor Hero team, and work really hard. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 12,600 Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The Tailor Hero

The Tailor Hero is an inspiring startup aimed at reviving the tailoring industry that is already endangered around the world. The startup offers customized tailored linen shirts made by talented and experienced tailors from India. These linen shirts are available in two colors (white and beige), and they will be offered as a reward to the supporters from around the world with worldwide shipping.



