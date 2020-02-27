The Tailored Man Advises on How to Dress and Conduct Oneself at Business Meetings

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- In a world that's increasingly casual in both dress and demeanor, good etiquette can go a long way when trying to build a thriving business. The Tailored Man, a team of master tailors and alterations experts in Alexandria, VA, offers tips for gentlemen who want to make a strong, lasting impression on clients or potential customers in a business meeting.



It's crucial to know the audience and dress appropriately, opting for a crisp suit in a more formal business setting or a sharp, custom-fitted shirt and slacks if it's a lunch meeting or the tone is more casual. When in doubt, it's better to dress "up" than "down," and men who need help upgrading their business wardrobe with more sophisticated staples can turn to The Tailored Man for help.



It's important to enter every business meeting prepared, with all research done and information collected. It's also a good idea to arrive at least 15 minutes early to set up equipment and have presentations cued to start. Lateness shows a lack of respect for the other attendees and their schedules and will start everything off on the wrong foot.



Remain attentive throughout the meeting, staying off cell phones and laptops unless absolutely necessary. Make eye contact with whoever is speaking. Sit still and with proper posture, paying attention to body language that might send the wrong message. Listen and take notes so you can keep a record of all the client's needs, questions and concerns.



Following these simple tips will help ensure successful meetings, a strong rapport with clients and customers, and the potential for greater profits.



About The Tailored Man

The Tailored Man has been outfitting distinguished clientele in fine custom suits and performing skilled clothing alterations since 1969. With experience serving government officials, senators, business executives, professional athletes, film stars and celebrities, The Tailored Man strives to help clients from all backgrounds express their unique style through a wardrobe designed especially for them.



