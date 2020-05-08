The Tailored Man Gives Back to Community by Providing Complimentary Face Masks During COVID-19 Crisis

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Mr. Sunder Daswani established The Tailored Man 51 years years ago, and over the past five decades, his company has provided customers across the United States and Canada with high-quality, custom-made suits and shirts. Together, Daswani and his brother, Kishore, have worked with thousands of clients near their home base in the greater Washington, DC area and all over the nation.



Given the current national health crisis, Daswani wanted to give back to the people who have supported him and have been loyal customers over the last five decades. Along with his customer service team, over 900 messages were sent to customers telling them that masks were available to them free of charge. After only one day, since the message, over 60 customers have inquired and will have masks shipped to them and their families.



Daswani says: "This is just a small way to show my customers that The Tailored Man is there for them, and we care about them. We want them to know that they have a friend at The Tailored Man. We are grateful for the relationships and connections we have established with our customers."



Customer responses have been overwhelmingly positive. Many have expressed gratitude and extended wishes to Daswani, his family, and the Tailored Man team. One customer said, "Mr. Daswani is such a genuine person. He truly cares about each customer, and I consider Sunder my friend. I have been a loyal customer for many years. I've had experience with many tailors throughout my life, and Tailored Man has provided me with outstanding quality and customer service." -- (L. Walls)



The entire team at The Tailored Man is proud to serve their community and would like to express gratitude to all their friends and clientele alike. They wish everyone and their families the best during this trying time.



The Tailored Man has been outfitting distinguished clientele in fine custom suits and performing skilled clothing alterations since 1969. With experience serving government officials, senators, business executives, professional athletes, film stars and celebrities, The Tailored Man strives to help clients from all backgrounds express their unique style through a wardrobe designed especially for them.



Contact The Tailored Man at 866-751-7868 or visit https://tailoredman.com to schedule an appointment.