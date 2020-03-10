The Tailored Man Offers Custom Made Suits for Spring Wedding Season

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- As spring makes its way across the US, bringing longer, sunnier days and blooming trees and flowers, happy couples and their families are marking the change in seasons by kicking wedding preparations into high gear. Gentlemen in the Washington, DC, area who are seeking the perfect custom made suit for a loved one's big day are encouraged to visit The Tailored Man.



Since 1969, The Tailored Man has been creating fine bespoke tailored suits for men that turn heads in the ballroom and the boardroom. Their team of expert tailors has continued to evolve with the times and knows how to blend classic styles with modern fashion trends in crafting one-of-a-kind suits for the most discerning and image-conscious clients.



While most of the attention at a wedding is focused on the couple and their attendants, there's no reason why a father, grandfather, uncle, or cousin of the bride or groom shouldn't look stunning, as well. The wedding of a close loved one is among the most memorable days in a man's life, and his suit should reflect the importance of the occasion.



At The Tailored Man, gentlemen of all ages can help to design a special, stylish suit that flatters their physique while reflecting their unique personality. The tailors at The Tailored Man have extensive knowledge of fine fabrics and know exactly which materials to use to craft a spring wedding suit that's comfortable, functional, and conveys a distinguished look.



When it comes to gentlemen's wedding attire, there is no better team of tailors to make a man's vision of the perfect suit come to life than the team at The Tailored Man. Anyone who is interested in designing a custom wedding suit or having suit alterations made in Alexandria, VA, and the surrounding region should contact The Tailored Man today to schedule an appointment for a fitting.



About The Tailored Man

The Tailored Man has been outfitting distinguished clientele in fine custom suits and performing skilled clothing alterations since 1969. With experience serving government officials, senators, business executives, professional athletes, film stars and celebrities, The Tailored Man strives to help clients from all backgrounds express their unique style through a wardrobe designed especially for them.



Contact The Tailored Man at 866-751-7868 or visit https://tailoredman.com to schedule an appointment.