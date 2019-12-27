The Tailored Man Offers Tips for Building a New Wardrobe in the New Year

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- Men who consider themselves "fashion challenged" but would like to start dressing better in the new year will find the guidance they need at The Tailored Man, the go-to destination for bespoke suits and professional clothing alterations in Washington, DC, and the surrounding region.



Building a more stylish and sophisticated wardrobe can seem like an overwhelming challenge for men who are new to the professional world or who simply don't like to shop for themselves. The Tailored Man recommends starting small and sticking with a classic look at first because developing a personal style will take time and some trial and error. It's helpful for beginners to look through magazines or social media to identify elements of style that are appealing to them or to find examples of celebrities or "influencers" whose styles they admire.



Once a man has a feel for the style he prefers, he should invest in a few wardrobe staples such as two or three suits, shirts, and pairs of slacks, along with matching belts and shoes — all in neutral colors that can be mixed and matched with a variety of colors.



When shopping for these items, it's essential to look for clothes that fit properly and flatter the individual's unique frame. The difference between buying off the rack and going to a professional tailor is night-and-day, particularly when that tailor has decades of experience creating fine bespoke clothing. Scheduling an appointment at The Tailored Man is an ideal first step for a man who needs help choosing the first few building blocks of his new wardrobe.



The Tailored Man creates custom designs for suits and shirts that are perfectly tailored to a man's physique and will show off his best qualities. They can also work with elements of an existing wardrobe, offering trouser alterations for residents of Fairfax, VA, and throughout the Washington, DC, area.



