The Tailored Man Offers Tips for Gentlemen Buying Their First Bespoke Suit

As the leading destination in the Washington, D.C., area for fine custom-made suits, The Tailored Man has more than a half-century of experience helping distinguished clientele dress with style and sophistication. The sky is the limit when designing a bespoke suit, but the experts at The Tailored Man advise men to start simple if they're buying one of these suits for the first time.



First and foremost, it's important to choose a reputable tailor and have the proper measurements taken. The key to the perfect bespoke suit is fit, and men should strive for a design that flatters their unique body type and does not restrict their range of motion.



Choosing a classic or neutral color, such as blue or gray, will ensure that the suit pairs easily with a wide variety of shirts and shoes and will be appropriate for any occasion. It's also a good idea to choose a versatile fabric, such as a lighter-weight worsted wool, that can be worn comfortably in at least three of the four seasons. If the suit is for summer, linen is a better option.



It's important to have a clear idea of where and when the bespoke suit will be worn. Unless the suit is specifically for a formal occasion, opt for a two-button jacket with standard notch lapels. A one-button jacket is traditionally a more formal look.



There are a number of other elements involved in crafting a bespoke suit, such as the cuffs on pants and the vents in the jacket. When in doubt or feeling overwhelmed, a man can always trust his tailor to make recommendations.



The Tailored Man is pleased to offer consultations by appointment to help gentlemen design the perfect custom suit to add both elegance and personality to their wardrobe. A fine bespoke suit can transform a man's image and elevate his profile in the boardroom, ballroom, barroom or anywhere he's looking to make a statement.



