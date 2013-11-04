The Taiwanese Compact Camera Module Industry, 3Q 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Computer Technology market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "The Taiwanese Compact Camera Module Industry, 3Q 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of shipment volume, value, ASP, manufacturer volume rankings, shipment by maker, shipment by resolution, and ASP by resolution. The report also provides shipment by packaging type, by focus type, and includes shipment performance of top three makers and non-top three makers by resolution. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with CCM (Compact Camera Module) makers. The report finds that the shipment volume of Taiwanese mobile phone CCM industry in the first half of 2013 grew 5.5% compared to the same period of last year, thanks to Taiwanese makers' increasing shipments for tablets. Despite of the fact that orders from US and European clients still the major sources of revenue for Taiwanese makers, orders outsourced by Chinese branded vendors are estimated to play an increasingly important role in bolstering growth in the Taiwanese CCM industry. It is forecasted that the Taiwanese CCM manufacturers' shipment volume will witness a double-digit sequential growth in the third quarter of 2013. Although shipment volume of 1.3MP camera modules remained the strongest in the first half of 2013, 8MP and higher resolution models are projected to gradually replace 5MP models, to be fueled by the strong worldwide demand for tablet and mobile phone cameras with high-resolution camera modules.
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