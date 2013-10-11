"The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 3Q 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 3Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese desktop PC industry. The report includes desktop PC shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment by tier and maker, product mix analysis, as well as breakdowns by customer, shipment destination, business type, and assembly location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with desktop PC makers. The report finds that the Taiwanese desktop PC shipment volume fell 3% sequentially to around 13.91 million units in the second quarter of 2013. The launch of Haswell Core i3 and Pentium in this September, coupled with the back-to-school demand and inventory buildup for China's October holidays, is anticipated to bolster desktop PC shipments in the third quarter. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the release of Windows 8.1 in October is expected to have limited effect on stimulating desktop PC demands. The industry's shipment volume is expected to dip 2.1% sequentially to around 14.41 million units in the fourth quarter.
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