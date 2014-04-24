The Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry Shipment Volume 1H 2014

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds The Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry, 1H 2014 new industry report in its store.This report presents the Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry shipment volume and value forecasts, as well as the recent quarter review of shipment volume ranking, product mix, price trends, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types by ODM/OBM/private label. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with LCD monitor makers. The report finds that in the fourth quarter of 2013, the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume slipped 6.0% year-on-year to around 24 million units. Looking forward to the first half of 2014, it is projected that the industry’s shipment volume will saw a 13.5% sequential decline in the first quarter, followed by a rebound of around 9.3% sequentially in the second quarter.



Companies covered

Amtran, Compal, Foxconn, Innolux, Qisda, Tatung, TPV, Wistron.



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Table of Contents

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Value and ASP, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Manufacturer Shipment Volume Ranking, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Sreen Size, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Screen Size, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Price Point, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Price Point, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Production Locations, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Destination, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Destination, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013



Research Scope & Definitions