New Wireless research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- This research report presents mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major Taiwanese branded vendors. The report includes shipment volume and value, ASP, vendor volume ranking, shipment by brands, and price trend. Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating system, display technology, panel size, shipment destination, and production location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese mobile phone branded vendors. The report finds that Taiwanese branded mobile phone shipmen volume declined slightly in the fourth quarter of 2013, mainly due to HTC's lack of new follow-ups to compete vis-à-vis with rivals like Apple and Samsung. While competition in China becomes fiercer, developing other emerging markets in an effort to satisfy local market demand for mobile phones may be the key to gain traction in those markets. Looking ahead to the 2014, helped by the launch of HTC's M8 and subsequent offerings as well as broad product portfolios of ASUS and Acer particularly in mid-to-low-ends, it is forecast that shipment volume of Taiwanese branded mobile phones will top around 20.8 million units, slipping merely 1% year-on-year.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acer, ASUS, Foxconn, Gigabyte, HTC, Lenovo
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