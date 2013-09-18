The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 2Q 2013: Branded Vendors - New Market Report

Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 2Q 2013: Branded Vendors", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- This research report presents mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major Taiwanese branded vendors. The report includes shipment volume and value, ASP, vendor volume ranking, shipment by brands, and price trend. Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating system, display technology, panel size, shipment destination, and production location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese mobile phone branded vendors. The report finds that the shipment volume of Taiwanese mobile phone branded vendors which slipped sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2012 dropped further in the first quarter of 2013. This is mainly ascribed to insufficient production capacity resulting from low yields of key components used in flagship models of HTC, the Taiwan's largest mobile phone brand. It is anticipated that should any detrimental factors such as the key component shortage be prevented, the Taiwanese branded mobile phone shipment volume will be able to see a double-digit sequential growth in the second quarter of 2013, as Apple and Samsung will not launch their new models until September and October this year.
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