The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 2Q 2013: Contract Manufacturers - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 2Q 2013: Contract Manufacturers" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- This research report presents mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major Taiwanese contract manufacturers. The report includes major contract manufacturers' shipment volume and value, ASP, manufacturer volume ranking, customer ranking, shipment by maker, and price trend. Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating systems, display, panel size, and production locations. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese mobile phone contract manufacturers. The report finds that the industry's contract manufacturing shipment volume - which enjoyed both brisk sequential and year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2012 - fell back in the first quarter of 2013 mainly due to the sales contraction of some major clients. Apple iPhones continued to take the largest share in Taiwanese makers' shipment, followed by Sony and BlackBerry in the first quarter of 2013. It is anticipated that the Taiwanese contract manufacturers' mobile phone shipment volume will continue to decline further in the second quarter of 2013 - traditionally a weak quarter for Apple - but will pick up again in the second half of 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 1Q 2013: Contract Manufacturers
- The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 1Q 2013: Branded Vendors
- The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 2Q 2013: Branded Vendors
- The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 4Q 2012
- Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 2Q 2013
- Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 1Q 2013
- Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Market - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)
- The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 2Q 2013
- Global Food Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Food Industry