The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 3Q 2013: Branded Vendors - New Study Released

New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 3Q 2013: Branded Vendors"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- This research report presents mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major Taiwanese branded vendors. The report includes shipment volume and value, ASP, vendor volume ranking, shipment by brands, and price trend. Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating system, display technology, panel size, shipment destination, and production location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese mobile phone branded vendors. The report finds that the shipment volume of Taiwanese mobile phone branded vendors grew sequentially in the second quarter of 2013, mainly ascribed to resumed production capacity following the relief to the shortage of high-end components. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that without effective marketing strategies in place, Taiwanese branded mobile phone shipment volume will suffer from a double-digit decline in the second half of 2013 compared to the first.
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