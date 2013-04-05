The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 1Q 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecasts and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries. The report includes server full system and barebone shipment volume, shipment value, ASP, volume and share by maker and by price point, and manufacturer volume ranking.



The report analyzes shipment by CPU architecture and CPU count. Production locations, shipment destinations, business types, and customer portfolios are also examined. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with server makers.



The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries saw both sequential and year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2012, mainly due to the strong demand for server systems in the public and private sectors.



It is expected that the industry's shipment volume and value - after enjoying the seasonal demand in the fourth quarter of 2012 - will decline sequentially in the first quarter of 2013 but will pick up growth momentum from the next quarter.



