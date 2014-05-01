Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 1Q 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecasts and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries. The report includes server full system, barebone, and motherboard shipment volume, shipment value, ASP, volume and share by maker and by price point, and manufacturer volume ranking. The report analyzes shipment by CPU architecture and CPU count. Production locations, shipment destinations, business types, and customer portfolios are also examined. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with server makers. The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries witnessed over 30% sequential and 9.6 year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2013, mainly helped by the increasing demand for servers from large-scale datacenters and from emerging markets. It is forecast that the industry's shipment volume will decline sequentially in the first quarter of 2014 but will see a double-digit year-on-year growth, supported mainly by white-box and Chinese branded server orders.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amazon, ASUS, Cisco, Dell, Foxconn, Gigabyte, HP, Huawei, IBM, Inspur, Inventec, Lenovo, Microsoft, Mitac, MSI, Pegatron, QCT, Quanta, Tyan, Wistron, Wiwynn
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