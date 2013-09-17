The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 2Q 2013 - New Study Released

New Computer Technology market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 2Q 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecasts and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries. The report includes server full system, barebone, and motherboard shipment volume, shipment value, ASP, volume and share by maker and by price point, and manufacturer volume ranking. The report analyzes shipment by CPU architecture and CPU count. Production locations, shipment destinations, business types, and customer portfolios are also examined. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with server makers. The report finds that shipment volume and value of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries both suffered from double-digit sequential declines in the first quarter of 2013, mainly due to the fact that branded vendors built up inventories in the fourth quarter in anticipation of year-end demand. It is expected that the industry's shipment volume and value will grow slightly in the second quarter of 2013 and continue well into the next quarter.
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