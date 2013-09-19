Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "The Taiwanese Smartphone Application IC Market, 2Q 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- This research report presents market size and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese Smartphone baseband, transceiver, power amplifier, application processor, GPS IC, Bluetooth IC, and Wi-Fi IC markets. The report includes baseband, transceiver, power amplifier, application processor, GPS IC, Bluetooth IC, and Wi-Fi IC market volume, value, ASP, and market share by solution provider. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Smartphone component makers. The report finds that the Taiwanese Smartphone application IC market volume witnessed double-digit sequential decline in the first quarter of 2013, mainly due to the sluggish shipment of iPhone 5 and the deferred shipment of the HTC New One resulted from the poor yield of key components. Looking ahead to the second half of 2013, it is anticipated that Taiwanese smartphone application IC market volume will enjoy over 30% growth compared to the first half of 2013, to be bolstered mainly by a pickup in growth of HTC and Apple and the constant increase in sales of Sony.
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