The Talbots, Inc. (NYSE:TLB) Investor Investigation over potential Breach of Fiduciary Duties by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:TLB shares concerning whether members of the board of directors of The Talbots, Inc. are acting in the best interest of shareholders.



Investors who purchased shares of The Talbots, Inc. (NYSE:TLB) and currently hold any of those NYSE:TLB shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigations by law firms concern whether certain officers and directors of The Talbots, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:TLB investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On December 6, 2011, the Talbots, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has received an unsolicited letter, dated December 6, 2011, from Sycamore Partners outlining a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $3.00 per share.



Following the proposed takeover Shares of Talbots, Inc. (NYSE:TLB) jumped from a close of $1.56 on Dec. 6, 2011 to $2.64 per share on December 7.



On Dec. 20, 2011, The Talbots, Inc. (NYSE:TLB) responded to the unsolicited proposal from Sycamore Partners and said it had considered and evaluated the terms of the proposed transaction and had concluded that the proposal was inadequate and substantially undervalues the Company.



Then from January 19th to 24th NYSE:TLB shares jumped from $2.69 per share to $3.30 per share. NYSE:TLB shares continued to increase to as high as $3.36 per share on March 22, 2012.



Then on May 7, 2012, The Talbots, Inc. (NYSE:TLB) announced that its Board of Directors has received a non-binding proposal from Sycamore Partners to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $3.05 per share. In addition, The Talbots, Inc said that the Company has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Sycamore Partners in connection with the non-binding proposal, which will terminate on May 15, 2012.



Therefore the investigation for NYSE:TLB investors concerns whether the Talbots Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, and in particularly failed to maximize shareholder value by not negotiating the best price and not acting in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in The Talbots, Inc. (NYSE:TLB) and purchased their The Talbots, Inc. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



