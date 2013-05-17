Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- The outstanding Southampton community in Richmond County is about to grow quite a bit. The expert Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) home builders at Bill Beazley Homes are currently in the design stages for a new section of the popular Southampton development. Southampton is causing quite a buzz in the Hephzibah, GA section of the CSRA. Much of the buzz can be attributed to the excellent homes and ideal location of the growing community. Southampton is extremely conveniently located. Southampton residents live in proximity to several public features and community amenities. The Diamond Lakes recreation center is extremely close, giving families’ access to indoor and outdoor sporting and exercise equipment and facilities. Southampton is also quite close to Fort Gordon and the Augusta Regional Airport.



The talented CSRA home builders at Bill Beazley have outdone themselves with the Southampton community. Every Southampton home uses beautiful brick construction that matches the outstanding community entrance and appearance. Every home comes complete with custom cabinets, hardwood floors and mini blinds on all windows. Bill Beazley Homes offers Frigidaire appliances in every home and an optional fireplace for new construction homes to give homeowners even more choices. Every Southampton lawn features new sod and automatic sprinkler systems for the front and back yard. The Southampton community features six floor plans that feature three to four bedrooms and two to two and a half baths. New homeowners are currently being offered $6000 in closing costs and a free stainless steel side by side refrigerator by Bill Beazley Homes.



