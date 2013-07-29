Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The skilled team at Bill Beazley Homes has outdone themselves with the exceptional homes available at Cornerstone in Aiken, South Carolina. Cornerstone represents a retreat from the busy life of the city and is conveniently located within 10 minutes of historic downtown Aiken. Cornerstone is near several notable Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) landmarks and has several features to offer potential homeowners. The community is extremely close to the H.O. Weeks activities center as well as Hopelands Gardens and gives homeowners access to top rated schools.



Cornerstone has options for all homeowners with new homes in the $180-$250K range. Bill Beazley Homes currently offers both single family homes as well as townhomes available for immediate purchase in Cornerstone. The remaining townhomes in Cornerstone, like 352 Norfolk Drive, feature 3 bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms and another partial bath. Kitchens come complete with granite countertops as well as a dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Each spacious 2000+ square townhome includes an attached double garage.



There are three single family homes still available in Cornerstone, and each of them is a great example of craftsmanship that Bill Beazley Homes puts into all of their homes. Each of these two story homes has well over 3000 square feet of space, complete with double attached garage. Each of these spacious single family homes comes with complete a front and back yard sprinkler system.



The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home at 219 Dominion Drive uses a spacious floor plan that comes with a breakfast room, in addition to a fully outfitted kitchen. The 4 bed, 4 bath home at 215 Dominion Drive features and enormous 12x12 sitting area complete with gas log fireplace. The 5 bed, 5 bath unit features 4 baths with another partial bath carefully placed in an expansive 3800 square feet of room. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering $4000 closing costs on each of these outstanding homes.



