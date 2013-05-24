The Tao of Badass Reveals Effective Dating Tips for Men

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The Tao of Badass, one of the most talked about and controversial ebooks today written by Joshua Pellicer, reveals the most effective dating tips for men. The said ebook is geared towards teaching men the tricks on how to seduce women and to get them in bed with them.



The author claims that though this book presents a common topic just like other dating ebooks out in the market today have, it contains a unique material that cannot be found elsewhere. He also points out that the tips enumerated and clearly discussed in the book are based on his own experiences, so they are proven to work effectively.



The author also has a long list of credentials, making him a trusted source when it comes to dating tips and advice. He currently has a radio show which specifically focuses on seduction and dating tips. With the nationwide success of his ebook, he has also been interviewed by leading new outlets such as the New York Times, the Today Show and the Associated Press.



In a nutshell, this book teaches men no matter what social status, race or profession they have, on how to boost their self-confidence. The book claims that this is one of the most important elements that can help men come up with the right tactics and make the right moves without turning off a woman. It also stresses that having confidence will pave the way for them to attract the woman they like without exerting too much effort.



The Tao of Badass also features a rich content complete with tips based on different situations and circumstances. This is the reason why several reviewers claim that they can greatly relate to the book. It is also well-commended for being direct to the point, yet humorous at the same time, thus making it a compelling ebook to read.



With the growing popularity of the book among men today, it is reported that several of them are researching on where to buy the Tao of Badass and checking out Tao of Badass reviews online.



To know more about the things that the ebook has in store, Pellicer encourages interested buyers to read the Tao of Badass review. According to him, this will pave the way for them to have an informed decision before they buy the Tao of Badass.



For more information about the Tao of Badass and the things it has in store, visit its website at http://www.thetaoofbadassreviews.co or contact contact@thetaoofbadassreviews.co.