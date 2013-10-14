The Tao of Badass Review - Be a Badass and Get the Girl Now

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Who is Joshua Pellicer? And what does TOB teaches to its reader?

There are many guys who know Joshua Pellicer before launching TOB. For who don’t know about him – Joshua Pellicer is very famous dating guru which is also host of live radio show ‘Game On” which delivers new and unique ideas about approaching and attracting women. Josh is not born women-magnet; he is also same like us who starts shrinking while talking with women especially hot women. He read out many dating guides and finally after many trials and errors he writes down his own dating guide based on his experienced which is called “The Tao of Badass”



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So what Tao of Badass teaches to its reader?

TOB delivers complete solution to guys that really want to become attraction point for most of the girls. TOB comes as a package which includes guides, video tutorial and 4 other bonus books.



These videos explain:



What qualities every woman is looking in his man

Secrets of approaching and attracting women

Body Language that attract women

Best way to start 1-on-1 conversation with hot women

Josh keeps video section updated with his “Game On” radio live shows audio.



In-Depth the Tao of Badass Review:



The great feature of TOB is it contains many different realistic tips which a shy guy can adopt to start conversation with hot girls. It contains lots of ideas on eye-contact, body language and dating with multiple women.



Click here to download Tao of Badass Ebook



Let’s take a look about some of its benefits:



Very Easy to Follow:



TOB delivers content in PDF guide and video series unlike than other guides which contain 100+ pages of plain text. Although PDF guide is long but it organizes in such a way that keep its reader motivated and engage with the guide. And for people who prefer to sit back and watch video then video series of TOB contains full information that is mention in PDF guide in very organize manner.



Updated Content:

As mention above, Josh is the host of live radio show “Game On” in which he shares his personal experience about dating and approaching women. The members area of TOB is often update with new audio recording of “Game On” and Josh additionally keeps on sharing some unique secrets which he do not share anywhere else.



Worthy Bonus:

There are total of nine bonus materials that are more worthy than guy’s investment. Unlike than any other guide, The Tao of Badass contains lots of worthy bonus materials



Cost:

At single cost guys will get many bonus guides, videos, audios and sessions of coaching. All these materials make it totally worth every penny. They’ll amaze to hear that this program comes with 60-days money back guarantee that means they have 60-days to try it totally risk-free.



Is it work?

There are many people that are getting their dream girl with the help of this guide. But, let’s face the fact, two most important qualities you learn from this guide is body language and confidence. These two are supreme attractive qualities but even these two qualities do not work on every woman. Suppose body language and confidence does not work on girl that is not ready to get in relationship example timid girls. But, girls that are looking for someone that make her enjoy and make her life interesting then definitely these qualities work for sure.



The secrets and tips will work if guys apply them practically in their life. Reading and watching only teaches them dating skills but, it is his job to build these qualities inside himself. It is possible he fails in attracting women couple of time; don’t consider it as his failure he need to keep practicing these secrets if he want to become women-magnet.



Conclusion:

There are many reviews that prove Tao of badass is the best dating guide. Many people ask is it worked for me or is it scammed? Simply, this guide work for me personally. The main truth behind this course is that it totally worth every penny and teaches very powerful attractive secrets but these secrets only work if you apply them practically.



About Tao of Badass

Tao of Badass is a complete dating guide written by Joshua Pellicer who is a well known dating guru and researcher.



Click here to download Tao of Badass Ebook