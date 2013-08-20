The Tao of Badass Review, PDF Download, Pros and Cons

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Joshua Pellicer, the creator and author of the world famous book The Tao of Badass has greatly made a phenomenon because of how effective the book is for men trying to equip themselves with the expertise to captivate women. The book has been living up to what it describes to be and provide, which is to be the total Badass. At the moment, this book likely is the most reputable and effective books about relationships and dating for men. People constantly have been wondering why The Tao of Badass is the book for men to be more smooth with women. If you want to learn more about what it can do for you, then this review will explain its details.



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The Tao Of Badass Pros AND Cons



- Pros



- Well Researched



The coverage to book is very broad and well researched. Topics are typically broken down to a number of different specific situations and were made to be very easy to understand examples, so that the readers can easily grasp what its trying to teach. Some of the book's details highlight the following:



Overcoming any fear of approaching women by gaining the confidence you need to make your move.



Exude self confidence without being arrogant by just using eye contact.



Acing a woman's "tests" during every type of first date to eventually get future dates with them. Yes, women are very fond to testing guys on dates.



Mastering the simple art of pulling an intimate and romantic conversation with a woman without sounding cheesy. Also, keeping a conversation interesting without sounding awkward.



The book also teaches you how to read a woman's body language.



The book will teach you the don'ts that may put off a woman's fire of interest toward you.



Getting to stay away from rejection even though you might already think it's coming.



Making a woman put the first move as opposed to you placing the first move.



Determining whether the girl is attracted to you or not to finally make your first move.



Finally getting that first kiss.



- Strategic, Relevant, and Practical



One of the main things which sets this book above completely from all the relationship and dating books in the market would have to be the fact that it gives readers a much deeper sense to appreciate his inner romantic that women love. The main focus of this book is to not feed guys with the objectivity, but would rather make them more analytical as well as sensible to a woman's behavior, allowing for them to easily adapt accordingly based to any situation without undermining or losing masculinity.



- Straightforward



This book is also very straight forward and easy to understand. The book really presents great ideas, thoughts, and situations that a guy may encounter when with a girl but in a highly simple manner. Reader's thoughts are very simply conveyed so that it is made comprehensible to average guys. Apparently, this book is very straightforward with its content so that it can really imply to guys.



- Cons



- Not Overnight Success



The only drawback is that it will take awhile for you to really implement its secrets and tips. Other than that, it is a great book that men will greatly benefit from.



Being a ladies man can be done by any guy as long as they know exactly what and what not to do. Men will find getting ladies easier when they have this book to guide them because it really is the most effective dating book out there.



Click Here to Download The Tao Of Badass