The Tao of Badass Review - the Shocking Truth! - Lives Up to Its Reputation Globally

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Joshua Pellicer’s The Tao of Badass is a digital book & videos created to help men capture and seduce women into their arms- falling for their charms in short. Too many dating gurus and people that claim they know what they're doing sit back and say "just be confident." Nobody ever takes the time to explain what confidence is, how it's formed, and how we become a more confident person. Pellicer breaks down confidence in such a simple way you'll be left with nothing in your mind except "that makes sense." And that's good, that's exactly what the book is going for. The aim of this book is to tell the men how to successfully date with women. It contains many strategies and tips, which are vital to have a good relationship with women!



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Joshua Pellicer has put a tremendous amount of time into developing this system to be the most comprehensive attraction advice for guys available online today. Many satisfied customers that have gotten the login to the members area and downloaded this ebook help for males, have attributed their success directly to the principles and techniques that have been outlined by Joshua Pellicer. Through the tips and techniques available in this guide, Josh himself has commented that it has taken him from being a self described lovable loser to an ultimate, confident that asked at meeting and attracting women. He now shares these insights and techniques with anyone looking to increase their success rate.



Joshua Pellicer, The author, who was a gas station attendant in the beginning, accepts that he was not an expert in dating. He made some serious changes in his approach that has made him an expert in dating. He had his own radio show to give tips on dating women. The show was a great success. This prompted him to write the book Tao Of Badass. His book became an instant hit. His interviews have appeared in many popular magazines and newspapers. However, this ebook is not suitable for everyone. This is ideal for men who want to boost up their confidence level in meeting and attracting women, and ultimately have the woman of your dreams. There are thousands of guys all over the world have used it, and almost all of them have gained good results eventually. There are some shy guys who no experience of dating with women, or have some horror stories, and there are also have some confident men to be intimidated by the women they desire for, but they have learned some effective strategies from it.



About Joshua Pellicer TheTaoofBadass.com

Joshua Pellicer is a professional dating coach who went on and published all his techniques and knowledge about dating in a short, concentrated and easy to follow guide.



Click here to download Tao of Badass Ebook