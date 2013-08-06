The Tarnished Shooter: Raw, Uncensored Novel Reveals Effects of Long-Term Abuse & Inspires Self Preservation in All

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Coming-of-age stories have long been a staple of the literary landscape. However, unlike most, the latest offering from Charles James boasts the power and emotion that can literally change readers’ lives forever.



Based on his own life, James’ ‘The Tarnished Shooter’ pulls no punches in driving its message home with gusto.



Synopsis:



Threatened to have a "rifle wrapped around his neck," Frank Henry Barker is in a position where he has to make a split-second decision that could have life changing effects.



This story of adversity, adventure and the consequences of the choices one makes, is based on actual events.



As the author explains, his narrative boasts an abundance of real-world value.



“This isn’t just a story; it’s an exposé of the real long-terms affects of abuse. It isn’t from the imagination, either. Facets of my own life have driven the narrative to be as vivid and compelling as possible,” says James, a tireless advocate for abused children.



Continuing, “It’s graphic with adult language, it’s up-close and personal and I’ve held nothing back. Readers will explore the many masks people wear in an attempt to come out on top. Having survived many life endangering situations in the seedy part of town I grew up in, I have first-hand knowledge of the skills it takes to survive in any situation.”



Compiled into three hundred nail-biting pages, James is promoting his book to readers from all walks of life.



“It isn’t just a book of solace for the abused. Anyone will appreciate the illuminating insight into the life of those suffering adversity. I hope they will become more sensitive to those in need and drive action to ensure everyone is afforded the happiness and freedom they deserve,” he adds.



About the Author: Charles James

Author, Charles James, grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He became interested in writing and wrote the book titled "The Tarnished Shooter" while traveling the country in his motor-home.



With his active imagination and street-smarts, the author realized he could put his knowledge of self-preservation into stories to help others overcome fears, phobias, and show that despite hardships, dreams and change can manifest.



The author is an advocate for abused children and also supports the stamping out of homelessness in America by donating time and effort to groups like Habitat for Humanity.