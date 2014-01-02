The Taste of Sin: Georgia Author Announces Multi-Faceted New Publishing Company, Blog & Bold Debut Book

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- While most authors take their first faltering steps into the world of publishing through an existing company or service, Georgia’s Aquila' Mahdi is proving that she’s a literary force to be reckoned with. Not only is Mahdi launching her first novel with gusto – but forming her own publishing company to help other authors do the same.



AM Publishing LLC’s first major project is ‘The Taste of Sin’, Mahdi’s own new novel that promises to be unlike any other romantic fiction book ever written. It’s easy to see why.



Synopsis:



The Taste of Sin follows Zara, a trophy wife in an unhappy marriage who unexpectedly stumbles into an affair with a man she meets at her local church.



Full of twists, turns and surprises and far from the doldrums of your average romance novel, this piece will be sure to keep readers turning the page until the very end.



The author has worked diligently to refine her book and publishing operation for its official New Year launch.



“2014 is certainly starting with a bang – a bang beyond my wildest dreams! I’m not only excited about debuting my first novel, but also launching my new multi-faceted publishing company. We’re dedicated to working with authors spanning a huge range of genres and assisting them in getting their books to market,” says Mahdi.



Continuing, “My novel is perfectly unique and cuts through romantic fiction’s clichés to give readers something entirely fresh. Those with a flair for the sophisticated lifestyle will also love our new blog, ‘The AM Perspectives’, which launches in the spring. We’ll be covering everything from the latest trending topics in social media to the hottest restaurants, interior designs and the best of the arts scene.”



Mahdi also invites fellow authors to submit their manuscripts for considering by AM Publishing LLC.



“We’re currently accepting submissions from fiction, children’s literature, photography, poetry and suspense/thriller authors. Our submission guidelines can be found on our website. We urge all authors to inquire within as every submission will be given serious consideration,” she adds.



For more information on both AM Publishing LLC and ‘The Taste of Sin’, visit: http://www.ampublishingllc.com.



Launch Event: - The exclusive launch of AM Publishing LLC and ‘The Taste of Sin’ will be held at Rite At Home on Saturday January 11th between 16:00-19:00HRS. The store is located at 3460 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, 30311. All attending parties should RSVP directly to the author.



About Aquila’ Mahdi

Aquila’ Mahdi has been writing since the age of 10. At this young age, and beyond, she was a fierce competitor in various essay and oratorical contests that prepared her well for a career as a writer. She currently resides in the Atlanta Metro area with her daughter Brooklyn. In her spare time, Aquila’ enjoys blogging, researching, and spending time with Brooklyn.



About AM Publishing LLC

AM Publishing LLC will focus primarily on printing fiction, children’s illustrations, photography, poetry and suspense/thriller titles. This spring the company will also be launching a lifestyle blog, ‘The AM Perspectives’. 2014 has an array of things in store for AM Publishing LLC and all are encouraged to join and follow the company on its road to success!