The TDX-180G Docking Station, with Thunderbolt 3 Technology, Debuts on Kickstarter!

Taipei, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2020 -- The TDX-180G adopts Intel's most advanced Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) transmission technologies, empowering users with multiple transmission protocols that include Thunderbolt, PCI Express USB, DisplayPort, and Power Delivery through the USB-C interfaces. Upgrading and improving operations for users on the go, the TDX 180G provides expansion for 12 peripheral devices, including Ethernet, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C), USB 3.0 and 3.1, audio, and SD card readers, with additional support for 5W of wireless charging.



With powerful performance and portability, the TDX-180G keeps laptop use simple and easy. Maximizing the use of Thunderbolt™3 (USB-C) ports, users can navigate new working environments and overcome unforeseeable challenges with the ability to connect to Ethernet, external display screens, wired headphones, external storage devices, memory card readers, wired mice and keyboards, and more. At the same time, the TDX-180G makes it possible to charge one's laptop and smartphone wirelessly.



One of the first docking stations to power so many peripheral devices, the TDX-180G is helping people achieve optimum efficiency and overcome workplace challenges. Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support the TDX-180G, including associated production and shipping costs. Expected to release in early October 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tdx-180g/tdx-180g-docking-station



Supporters around the world can back the TDX-180G by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $299 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including the TDX-180G at special early-bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The TDX-180G

The TDX-180G docking station harnesses the power of an all-in-one docking station with wireless charging, Thunderbolt™ 3.0 technology, and M.2 solid-state drives. On a mission to help people achieve optimum efficiency in new environments, the TDX-180G delivers powerful performance and portability every time.



