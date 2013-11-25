The Tea Chest Starts Indiegogo Fundraiser to Introduce Their New Product Line 'Mamaki: Wellness in a Cup'

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Mamaki is a natural healing herb that grows in Hawaii’s tropical rainforest. The Tea Chest is all set to create new delicious tea blends with Mamaki so that more people can benefit from the power of this super plant.



Mamaki (Pipturus albidus) is a plant that is indigenous to the Hawaiian Rainforest. It grows no where else in the world. The Tea Chest have been in the tea business since 1995 and have worked with Mamaki for 10 years. The way they used to get Mamaki was from foragers who would pick it in the wild. The amount we could get was very limited. Now, this remarkable plant is being grown on a sustainable and pristine farm on the Big Island of Hawai’i.



For centuries, kahuna or traditional Hawaiian healers have used Mamaki to maintain health and fight diseases. Therefore, it has a long history of being safe. According to the Journal of Food Science, Mamaki leaves have therapeutic value to regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. It was first recommended in western medicine by Dr. Terry Shintani, founder of the Hawaii Diet.



About The Tea Chest

The Tea Chest has been a purveyor of some of the finest teas in the world since 1995 earning the company a reputation for having products that deliver outstanding taste and quality. Any new product line requires significant upfront costs. Funding through Indiegogo will help them purchase the ingredients to make the blend, print new tea bag envelopes and complete their first run of this healthy drink.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 12, 2013 - December 31, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mamaki-wellness-in-a-cup/x/5170515?c=comments