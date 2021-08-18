The Team at Perna & Abracht Handle Accident Claims Related to Rental Cars

Kennett Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- The personal injury lawyers at Chester County Law Firm Perna & Abracht, LLC handle all types of car accident cases. When an injured victim is hurt in a crash involving a rental car, it can be confusing to determine who may be responsible for the victim's medical bills and other damages. The firm's car accident attorneys help clients sort it all out and help to ensure that the victim's rights and interests are protected.



"We see many clients who are unsure of what to do after an accident involving a rental car," says Michael R. Perna, Esq. "Regardless of whether they were hurt as a driver, passenger or bystander, our compassionate and competent team fights to help make things right when someone else's negligence causes an injury or fatality."



Depending on the circumstances, multiple insurance companies may be involved when a rental car crash occurs.



Filing multiple insurance claims can be daunting. Insurers often try to minimize a victim's injuries or refuse to take accountability for damages. Without an experienced accident attorney in their corner, an injured victim may not recover the maximum compensation to which they may be entitled. From a motorist's own auto insurance policy to the supplemental insurance a driver may have purchased when they rented a car, Perna & Abracht's lawyers determine and pursue all possible sources of compensation, investigate the accident, aggressively negotiate on an injured victim's behalf, and help hold all responsible parties accountable for their negligence.



