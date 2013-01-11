The Teen Eating Manifesto: Ground-Breaking Book Helps Teens Lose Weight, Look Great and Get Healthy.

Northport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- With more than a third of young Americans tipping the obesity scale, an articulate and comprehensive plan for healthy living is in vital demand. With extensive experience helping young people lose weight and achieve better health, Nutritionist Lisa Stollman has stepped in to provide a powerful solution.



Her new book, ‘The Teen Eating Manifesto: The Ten Essential Steps to Losing Weight, Looking Great and Getting Healthy’ seeks to guide teens past life’s barriers to achieve a life of optimum health, well being and total happiness.



Synopsis:



“After discovering a void in the market for health and nutrition advice aimed at the teenage population and in direct response to the teen obesity epidemic, author and Registered Dietitian Lisa Stollman set out to create The Teen Eating Manifesto: The Ten Essential Steps to Losing Weight, Looking Great and Getting Healthy.



The book contains what every teen should know about nutrition and making the right food choices. Lisa is highly knowledgeable about what is takes to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. With over twenty-five years of experience under her belt and an expertise in teen weight management and nutrition counseling, Lisa has formulated the essential steps, tools and knowledge into the contents of this book. Situational advice is provided for nearly every occasion the teen audience may face; from eating in the high school cafeteria to transitioning to college life under an unlimited food plan; from eating out at fast food restaurants to recognizing the importance of how to cook.



Lisa skillfully guides the reader past the health barriers faced in these teenage years. By the end of the book, the reader will walk away feeling empowered to make the right food and lifestyle choices. When it comes to health, food is the greatest medicine and a critical component to weight success.”



As the author explains, her book helps teens combat the struggles often associated with losing weight.



“The Teen Eating Manifesto guides the teen past the hurdles and struggles confronted on the road to weight loss and weight maintenance,” says Stollman, who has garnered much celebration for her dedication to the health of America’s youngsters.



Continuing, “Teens need to be aware of what it truly means to be healthy at a healthy weight; not for the scale, not for their dress size, not for their prom date but for their present life and future because without health, one cannot achieve their dreams.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“It is great to finally find a book geared towards teens. I like how Lisa gives many examples on how to make wise food choices without having to starve to lose weight. I also liked the lists of healthy options, apps to have on my phone and recipes to follow,” says Adrienne Wein, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, K. Whit, was equally as impressed. They said, “Great book. Easy and sensible. Simple changes that would make a big impact in anyone's life. Not just for teens .I like the easy recipes. Very well written.”



‘The Teen Eating Manifesto: The Ten Essential Steps to Losing Weight, Looking Great and Getting Healthy’, published by Nirvana Press, is available now.



About Lisa Stollman

Lisa has accumulated over 25 years of experience into the contents of her book. Lisa received both her B.S. in Food and Nutrition and M.A. in Clinical Nutrition from New York University. She is recognized as an expert in the field of nutrition. In addition to being a Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator, Lisa is credentialed as a Specialist in Pediatric and Adult Weight Management by The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has counseled numerous clients and fully understands the teen battle of weight maintenance. She is in practice in Huntington, New York and on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.