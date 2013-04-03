The Tembusu - an Exciting New Launch Along Tampines Road

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The Tembusu is Singapore’s latest condominium launch along Tampinese Road, Known formerly as Wing Tai’s headquarters, this project comprises 337 residential units as well as 1 commercial unit. CondoLaunchGuru believes that The Tembusu is set to generate great interest amongst prospective buyers.



These are the reasons why:



Location is King



In Singapore, many always covet living in a development that is located in the vicinity of an MRT station. The Tembusu is strategically located a mere 5 minutes walk away from Kovan MRT station on the North East Line, which brings residents directly to the city center. In fact, values of developments built near to the MRT often appreciate much faster those located further away. For those who prefer driving, The Tembusu is just a few minutes drive away from major expressways like the KPE, TPE, PIE and the CTE, which will then seamlessly connect residents to the rest of Singapore.



Award Winning Design and Architecture



Designed by award winning Arc Studio Architecture and Urbanism, The Tembusu’s sleek lines, full-glass windows and chic appearance is set to become the centre of attention. Its iconic architecture exudes timeless style and elegance with a touch of modernity, putting The Tembusu in a league of its own. Owning a unit there would be like owning a work of art that even passers-by would stop to admire.



Freehold



Sitting on a singular large freehold land outside the central region, The Tembusu is a valuable asset to keep. With the increasing land shortage in Singapore, freehold properties are becoming a rare sight nowadays. Especially for areas located near the MRT, freehold land is even harder to come by. Therefore, The Tembusu has a strong potential for capital appreciation and prices tend to be more resilient than its leasehold peers.



Amenities



All your everyday needs are easily taken care of at the nearby Heartland Mall, Hougang Mall and Hougang One. It is only 1MRT stop away from Serangoon’s NEX, the largest shopping mall in the North-east region that provides whole host of shopping, dining and entertainment options for you and your loved ones. Punggol Park is located just 5 minutes away, an ideal sanctuary whenever you need an urban retreat.

With all its amazing attributes, The Tembusu would be one of the most anticipated launches in District 19. The huge success of Kovan Regency shows that this area is highly sought after. Another one-day sellout could be possible!



About Janice

Janice is the author of CondoLaunchGuru . To find out more about The Tembusu , be sure to visit the website.



Contact:

Janice Kong

District65 Pte Ltd

53 Mohamed Sultan Road, #04-00,

Singapore, 238993 Singapore

janice.property5@gmail.com

www.condolaunchguru.com