The Temple House: The Most Preferred Choice for Event Planning in Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The city of Miami is famous for its exotic white beaches, opulent resorts and an exuberant nightlife. Since this city always has something new and exciting to offer on the horizon, Miami becomes one of the top tourist destinations. The heavy influx of tourists has led to the development of hospitality industry and setup of related businesses in Miami. A lot many corporate events are conducted here. Among the other venues for event hosting, The Temple House has become a long-familiar name in this sector, providing the best Corporate Event Venue in Miami.



The Temple House guarantees the best facilities for conducting business related events like meetings, seminars and conferences. Moreover, it conducts celebrity studded private events, weddings, fund raisers, art exhibitions, product launches, press/media events etc. Also, The Temple House is the best “Social Event Space” in Miami that looks after every demand of a social function. It has become the favourite choice of filmmakers when it comes to the location for filming purpose because of its exquisite infrastructure and elegant backdrops that serves well for a film setting.



Recently Pinnacle Entertainment Group conducted Michael Costello Couture fashion show at The Temple House which was a great success! Venue Magazine also booked The Temple House for a fashion photo-shoot. Few days back, LINEA ROMA chose The Temple House as the photo and video shoot location for their 2014 collection. It has been the backdrop to many music videos, feature films, TV-shows, lectures and others. Details can be found on their website Thetemplehouse.com.



The glamour of this place has also attracted celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Jay-Z, P. Diddy, Marc Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Al Gore, Michael Jordan, Ricky Martin, Venus Williams and many more!



About The Temple House

The Temple House on Miami's South Beach is fully furnished venue with state-of-the-art facilities like stylish furniture, decor and beautiful interior designs which has received international coverage in several news channels. To book your event here log on to Thetemplehouse.com.