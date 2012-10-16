The Thai Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Thai defense expenditure expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecast period Thai military spending, estimated at US$5.6 billion in 2011, has increased at a CAGR of 21.15% during the review period and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period to reach US$9.7 billion by 2015. Thai defense expenditure is expected to be driven by modernization initiatives in addition to border disputes, security threats and an arms race with neighboring countries. Moreover, years of defense budget underfunding has created the need for a comprehensive modernization program for equipment including fighter aircraft, military helicopters, armored carrier vehicles and diesel submarines. To enable this Thailand is aiming to increase defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP from 1.6% in 2011 to 2.1% in 2015.



Synopsis



Top level overview of the Thai defense industry

A breakdown of the Thai defense industry by spend pattern valued from 2006 through 2010 and forecasted from 2011 through 2015

A breakdown of the markets by segment valued from 2006 through 2010 and forecasted from 2011 through 2015 -Details of top companies active across the Thai defense industry

Emerging trends and opportunities in the Thai defense industry in the last 12 months



Summary



This report offers insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to gain a market share in the Thai defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:

Market opportunity and attractiveness: detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011–2015, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

Procurement dynamics: trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Thai defense industry.

Industry structure: five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.

Market entry strategy: analysis of possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing players have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of competitive landscape of the defense industry in Thailand. It provides an overview of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Business environment and country risk: a range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators, evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



During the review period an average of 70% of the nation’s defense spending was earmarked for revenue expenses while an average of 30% was spent on capital expenditure. However, during the forecast period the share of capital expenditure in the overall defense budget is expected to increase to an average of 35% as the country focuses on replacing the existing fleet of obsolete military hardware. As a result of this increase in capital expenditure defense equipment suppliers will witness a surge in demand for advance defense systems such as fighter aircraft, military helicopters, armored vehicles, surveillance equipment, warships and submarines.



