The THERAPY-IV Celebrates Thanksgiving at Haulover Marina

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Deep Sea Fishing services, will be celebrating Thanksgiving this Thursday at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach. The marina and park, from where the THERAPY-IV sets sail seven days a week, is famous for its large fishing fleet and scenic views. In addition to a picturesque panorama of the Atlantic Ocean, there is an abundance of wildlife, including pelicans, seagulls, and mangroves.



The THERAPY-IV is also the name of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, a veteran boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped to catch a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



According to their website,



"Conveniently located at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach Florida, you will set out from 8:00 am to 12 Noon or from 1pm to 5 pm for half day or 8:00 am to 4:00 pm for a full day. Our boats sail daily and can take groups of six (6), for larger groups we can coordinate with more than one of our deep-sea charter boats."



The THERAPY-IV offers services for novice and experienced anglers alike, and will be available for business after Thanksgiving. For reservations, call Captain Stan at the 305-945-1578.