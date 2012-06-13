The THERAPY-IV Extends Free Deep Sea Fishing Offer to Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The Miami Heat have prevailed at every challenge so far in the NBA playoffs; defeating the New York Nicks, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. They have one more team to defeat in a 7-game series and Miami, the US and the World are waiting to see what they will do. Stan Saffan, Captain of The THERAPY-IV deep sea fishing vessel in Miami Beach, is confident the Miami Heat will be NBA Champions once more – and he supports the team in more ways than just being a fan and watching the games.



The Captain, who has operated out of the Haulover Marina for over 45-years offered LeBron James and Dwayne Wade free deep sea fishing trips during Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Conference Finals against the Celtics. The Miami Heat won those games with James and Wade giving impressive performances. Captain Stan then extended his offer to all players of the Miami Heat – as basketball is a team sport and not just won by the stars.



He offered: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Norris Cole, Eddy Curry, Shane Battier, Mario Chalmers, Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem, Dexter Pittman, Terrel Harris, Joel Anthony, Juwan Howard, James Jones and Ronny Turiaf free trips on either of his two deep sea fishing vessels.



Recently, the Captain further extended his offer to Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra. Stan Saffan knows the importance of having good leadership at the Helm of a great team. The THERAPY-IV has been the #1 deep sea fishing vessel in Miami Beach for over four decades because of this philosophy. Captain Stan considers himself an avid Miami Heat fan and flies Heat flags over his two deep sea fishing vessels. He also donated a Miami Heat flag that is currently flown on the flag pole in Haulover Marina.